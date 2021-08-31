The final trailer for the long-awaited James Bond movie “No Time To Die” has arrived online.

Featuring the final outing of Daniel Craig as 007, “No Time To Die” sees everyone’s favourite suave super-spy face-off against a mysterious scarred villain played by Oscar-winner Rami Malek.

The new film picks up with a retired Bond enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. However, his peace is short-lived when an old friend from the CIA turns up asking for help. His latest mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a villain armed with dangerous new technology.

“If we don’t do this, there will be nothing left to save,” Bond says in the trailer, which teases plenty of explosive action and gadgets.

Co-starring Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw and Naomie Harris, “No Time To Die” will finally arrive in theatres on Oct. 8 in Canada and on Sept. 30 in international markets, following two pandemic-related delays.