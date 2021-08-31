Alicia Keys is gearing up to release a graphic novel based on her 2012 hit, “Girl On Fire”.

Keys will release the novel alongside HarperCollins Publishers and co-author Andrew Weiner. It is illustrated by Brittney Williams.

The Grammy-winning singer’s, 40, Girl On Fire “tells the story of 14-year-old Lolo Wright, who discovers she has telekinetic powers she never knew she had while protecting her brother from a cop who pulls a gun on him in a dangerous case of mistaken identities.”

“I wrote Girl On Fire, I knew I was writing it for that girl in the way back row who needed someone to tell her there’s nothing you can’t do, that nothing is impossible,” Keys said in a statement. “When Andrew and I came up with the idea of translating the song into a young adult graphic novel, I knew that I wanted it to be about a girl coming to realize the strength she’s always had.”

She added, “There’s a little Lolo in all of us we all have the power inside to do what we never even thought we could and I’m so proud and crazy excited to be able to share her story with you. You’re going to fall in love with Lolo.”

The upcoming release is the second book by Keys, it follows the memoir More Myself: A Journey, which was released in 2020.

Girl On Fire hits bookshelves March 1, 2022.