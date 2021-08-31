Filming on Russell Crowe’s new thriller has been halted just six days before it was due to wrap, after a member of the crew tested positive for COVID-19.

“Poker Face”, which Crowe both stars in and directs, had been filming in Australia before it was forced to shut down production this week.

Crowe took to Twitter to announce the news on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

“Unfortunately 6 days from the end of our shoot on PokerFace we have had a confirmed positive COVID case amongst our crew and a second possible positive under further investigation by our PokerFace Covid team and NSWHealth,” he began.

For the safety of cast and crew and the wider community, the production has been immediately paused and everyone instructed to isolate whilst the situation is looked into.

“For the safety of cast and crew and the wider community, the production has been immediately paused and everyone instructed to isolate whilst the situation is looked into. We have followed strict protocols with cast and crew being tested 3 times a week for the past 11+ weeks.”

Continuing, “The crew have been masked on set the whole time except for 3 individuals with medical exemptions. We feel for the crew members involved, like all the people on this show they are both very committed team players and diligent in their approach to their work responsibilities.”

Sydney and other parts of New South Wales are currently under lockdown after the region experienced a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Crowe added, “We also feel for the wider community going through these difficult times. We hope this situation will be confined and we can be back up and running very soon.”

The movie previously attracted criticism for choosing to film at a time when restraints in the area are fiercely tight.

“This makes a total mockery of the Public Health Orders. People can’t see family and friends, funerals limited to 10, no cases in Shellharbour but still locked down but apparently ‘A-listers’ producing movies is essential?,” Tweeted member of parliament Gareth Ward.

Liam Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and Wu-Tang Clan frontman RZA also star in the the forthcoming film.