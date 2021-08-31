Angelina Jolie is adding beekeeping to a growing list of passions, including acting, directing, humanitarian work and motherhood.

Jolie, 46, with Guerlain, OFA, and UNESCO to help save buzzy pollinators in a new video from Vogue.

“We spoke often about the bees and the commitment that Guerlain already had to the bees,” Jolie said in the video. “And then we really started to talk about what, what could we do to improve the situation? What could we do both for the bees and also for, for women and what would that look like? This is the centre and in many ways, and there’s so much research and training being done from here. I thought I knew something about bees and beekeeping and training, and I thought I understood the importance.”

“But really, when you really dig into it and you really start to learn about what, for example, we would lose, 30 per cent of the honey bees disappearing. You know, and had we not had the beekeepers and the work of places like OFA, we would lose them. What happens when we lose them? What happens when we lose them all? I wasn’t a young environmentalist, right? I’m more a humanist. I’ve been very active in displacement in the politics of, you know fighting against persecution. But it always leads back to the environment. Even displaced people are often displaced because of the damage to the environment.”

Jolie may have top-and-tailed the video; however, she was the one learning.

“They’ve been here a month. They taught me something today. I didn’t bring knowledge to them. Thinking about the cycles of life, thinking about what needs to be done, participating in ways to make improvements, being together. And to sit with them and they speak often of virtue and humility and life, feeling just in touch with yourself, making something, creating something, connecting to something and feeling that you’re contributing and being a part of something in life that grounds you even just within your own home.”

“You could, there, there are ways that individuals could keep some bees or at least have some flowers or dedicate some part of their life or time to the awareness and the, and the encouragement of these kind of programs. Today, here, I felt, you felt a family. I would like to think that programs like this will be happening all over the world. So maybe this is the bees. Maybe there’s the tree planting. I hope there are many, and I hope they overlap. And I hope it’s just the new way we live.”