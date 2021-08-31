Charles Spencer is honouring his late sister.

On the 24th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, Spencer took to Instagram to share an emotional image of the flag at Althorp House at half-mast.

The simple post had no caption, but the comments were filled with tributes to the beloved Diana.

Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, died in a Paris car crash on August 31, 1997. She was 36.

Spencer, 57, lives at his family’s home in the Northamptonshire countryside and took over the estate after the death of his father, John Spencer, in 1992. He often shares photos of the stunning grounds on his Instagram page.

Althorp Park is also Princess Diana’s final resting place.

“May she rest in peace,” one follower commented under Spencer’s post. “Forever our Princess.”

Another added, “Thinking of you all today. Our beautiful Princess, never forgotten, eternally loved and cherished.”

The sad anniversary comes just months after sons Harry and William unveiled a statue in their mother’s honour, and to mark what would have been her 60th birthday, at Kensington Palace.