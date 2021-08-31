Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Victoria Beckham had some help from her hubby on her Victoria Beckham Beauty campaign shoot this week.

The fashionista had David Beckham on hand to help fix her makeup, which she’d done herself earlier on in the day.

She shared a snap on her Instagram Story, writing: “So I found a local makeup artist… seems to be working out!”

VB looked stunning in a glamorous green gown for the shoot, posting:

The Spice Girls singer shared a behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram earlier this year showing David in action as director, writing: “He’s got my back 😉 kisses.”

RELATED: Victoria Beckham Teams Up With The Spice Girls To Launch Pride Month T-Shirt, Raising Money For LGBTQ+ Charity

VB told the camera in the clip, “Okay so we are in Miami filming for Victoria Beckham Beauty. We’ve got the lovely [hairstylist] Ken [Paves] and my director for the day who is going to be filming me.”

RELATED: Victoria Beckham Questions What To Do With Her ‘Bucket Full’ Of Kids’ Teeth

David and Victoria celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary in July.