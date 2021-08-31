Will Smith has a big surprise in store for Jabari Banks.

Peacock and Smith have teamed up to reimagine “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” in the Peacock Original series “Bel-Air”. Peacock and Smith also teamed up to surprise young actor Banks with news that he will portray Will in the new show.

“It is an absolute pleasure to meet you, to be on with you and from the deepest parts of my heart, I want to say congratulations to you, you have the role of Will on ‘Bel-Air’,” Smith announces with a big grin. “You got a fantastic road ahead of you and I’m looking forward to being an asset for you in this process as you start to build out your life and build out your career.”

“Thank you so much. This is a dream come true. You don’t know. Well, you probably do know. You can feel it,” Banks replies. “The way the show has impacted me and my life, it’s incredible to hear you say that.”

Banks lives in West Philadelphia. He graduated from University of the Arts in Philly in 2020. In addition to acting, Jabari is an accomplished songwriter, singer, rapper, and basketball player.

Peacock previously ordered two seasons of the series adaptation of Morgan Cooper’s viral fan film Bel-Air.