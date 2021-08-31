Kathy Griffin is showing fans around her Malibu mansion.
The comedian will take viewers on a tour of her luxurious home when MTV’s “Cribs” makes its epic return on Wednesday, Aug. 11.
RELATED: Kathy Griffin Speaks Out For The First Time Since Lung Cancer Surgery
The flame-haired star moved into the newly Point Dume property in late 2020.
The house features a media lounge, game room, climate-controlled wine cellar, fitness studio and a screening room with state-of-the-art equipment.
It also includes five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, living areas and an infinity pool.
A sneak peek of the episode sees Griffin showcasing the dress she wore in her infamous Donald Trump Halloween photo.
Back in 2017, the “Suddenly Susan” star posed with a mock-severed head of the former US president.
RELATED: Kathy Griffin Enlists Sia To Help Get Her Voice Back After Lung Cancer Surgery
“I never thought anyone would take the photo seriously, but of course I kept the dress,” she says in the preview clip.