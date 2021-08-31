Director James Wan is back behind the camera for “Malignant”, his first horror film in five years.

After directing “Aquaman” in 2016, the creator of the horror franchises “Saw”, “The Conjuring” and “Insidious” is ready with a scary new idea.

“I think audiences are starved for something that’s new and different”, Wan says in the new trailer, which features the director talking about the movie.

Based on an original story idea, Annabelle Wallis (“Annabelle”) stars as Madison, a woman who after a traumatic childhood, invented an imaginary friend named Gabriel as a coping mechanism. Now an adult, Madison is haunted by visions of grisly murders. But her tormented state only worsens when she begins to realize these aren’t dreams, but a terrifying reality as her imaginary “friend” begins to haunt her new life.

“Malignant” arrives in theatres on Sept. 10.