Birdie is flying sky high with a fresh new hairdo.

Philipps (“Cougar Town”, “Girls5Eva”) showed off child Birdie Leigh Silverstein’s stylish new look in a carousel of new Instagram photos and videos. Birdie, 13, is the proud owner of blonde curtain bangs complimenting their light brown hair.

RELATED: Busy Philipps’ Child Birdie Silverstein Lands First Major Acting Role

“Before we split from LA last week, @bybyron gave Birdie the haircut they dreamed of, inspired obviously by @edvinrydings,” Philipps wrote on Tuesday. “Also — I answer my own question simply by asking it in the video at the end — ugh I’m the worst.

“Why my children put up with my bulls**t is beyond me but good lord I love them. Someday, I hope they understand how much but I know they probably never will.”

RELATED: Busy Philipps On Seth Rogen’s Refusal To Work With James Franco

You can check out the contrast between Birdie’s new look and the blue streaks they had in a photo Philipps posted the day before.

Philipps shares two children – Birdie, 13, and Cricket Pearl Silverstein, 8 – with her husband, screenwriter Marc Silverstein. The two have been married since 2007.