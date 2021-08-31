Click to share this via email

Hailey Bieber started off the week by making sure her hydration levels were fully in check.

The supermodel took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her Monday self-care routine.

The series of photos show the 24-year-old posing with a large glass of water in her hand.

“Monday plans = hydrate + hydrate +hydrate,” wrote Justin Bieber’s other-half in her caption.

Mrs Bieber showcased her toned physique while wearing a crop top teamed with matching underwear. She finished her look with a pair of orange trainers and dark sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Bieber’s face was spotted in white cream, which could suggest that her forthcoming Rhode skincare line is about to drop very soon.

The daughter of Alec Baldwin recently discussed the topic of nude photoshoots on her new YouTube series, “A Conversation With”.

“I think I also take a place where I’m like, ‘OK, I wouldn’t ever want to be shot naked,’ but props to any woman that’s comfortable doing that,” she shared.