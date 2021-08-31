Bob Odenkirk appears to be on the road to recovery after suffering a heart attack last month on the Albuquerque set of “Better Call Saul”.

Or at least that’s the assumption that can be made judging by a photo that Odenkirk’s longtime friend and comedy partner David Cross shared on Tuesday via Instagram.

In the pic — which ET has confirmed was taken recently — Cross and Odenkirk (who starred in and wrote their cult-hit HBO sketch series “Mr. Show”) are seen having a conversation in what appears to be a restaurant or coffee shop.

RELATED: Bob Odenkirk ‘Doing Great’ After Medical Emergency, Says David Cross

“Pitching Bob a show about a best friend that almost dies and then after he makes a full recovery, vows to pay for all of his friend’s drinks forever,” Cross joked in the caption.

Among the numerous comments to the past was one from Cross’ wife, actress Amber Tamblyn, who wrote, “Poor bob just had to sit there and take it as david said ‘I love you, man’ over and over and over again.”

On July 27, Odenkirk was hospitalized after collapsing on the set of “Better Call Saul” due to what was initially described as a “heart-related incident,” and was later revealed to be a “small heart attack.”

RELATED: Bob Odenkirk Is ‘Doing Great’ After ‘Small Heart Attack’

Days after the hospitalization, Cross updated fans on Odenkirk’s condition.