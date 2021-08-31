Click to share this via email

Katharine McPhee and David Foster have joined the long list of stars who are spending their summer vacations in Canada this year.

The couple are currently exploring British Columbia with their 6-month-old son Rennie.

On Tuesday, McPhee took to her Instagram Story to share a video of their plane flying over Stuart Island.

“Dream Land,” she captioned the clip.

The singer also shared a look at the family’s beautiful lakeside retreat.

Another snapshot showed Foster holding Rennie during the flight.

“My boys 🇨🇦❤️,” she captioned the adorable photo.

McPhee and Foster welcomed their first child together back in February.

The couple got married in 2019 after first meeting when Foster mentored McPhee on “American Idol”.

Meanwhile, Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin also took a trip to Canada recently.