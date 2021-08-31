Just one year after joining Global‘s “The Talk”, Elaine Welteroth announced on Tuesday that’s she won’t be returning for a second season.

In a statement issued to ET, Welteroth shared her gratitude for the platform the show provided her.

“It is an absolute honour for anyone, but especially a young Black woman, to occupy space on-air where our perspectives are largely underrepresented. It was gratifying to be able to show up as my authentic self in front of a live national audience every day in a world as divided as ours and to stay true to myself and what I stand for,” she said.

“I came to The Talk to break out of my own echo chamber and to join a diverse cast in helping to bridge some of the divides in our world through conversation and empathy. I’m proud of how I represented myself and my community,” she continued.

“But as I always say: when the music changes, so must your dance! I will miss my talented co-hosts and crew and I wish them the very best. Thanks to all those who tuned in every day,” she added, concluding, “I’m excited to continue these necessary conversations in my work and to share my upcoming creative projects soon.”

“The Talk” executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews responded to Welteroth’s announcement.

“We wish Elaine all the best. We are grateful for her passion, enthusiasm, and insight she brought to the show daily. Her openness and meaningful conversations were attributes we admired and always appreciated,” the producers said in a statement.

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on Global, with the new season set to debut in the fall.