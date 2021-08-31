Machine Gun Kelly is adorably calling out his girlfriend, Megan Fox. On Monday, the 31-year-old musician gave everyone a peek into their playful relationship, as she shared stunning photos of herself going grocery shopping.

Fox Instagrammed glam photos of herself wearing jeans, a neon green bodysuit, heels and a matching denim jacket. She also carried a neon green purse and her phone in her hand.

“This is how I go to Erewhon now,” she captioned the photos. “Let’s talk about it.”

Photo: Shutterstock

While most of the comments she received revolved around her stunning good looks, Kelly brought attention to her lock screen photo — which happens to be a picture of him from his GQ photo shoot in July.

“What aisle are you gonna be in? I like your lock screen,” he commented.