Kat Graham wants to introduce Toro Gato.

During an interview with E! News’ “Daily Pop”, the “Vampire Diaries” alum says she’s saying goodbye to her former self.

“I think that we as entertainers have this identity that we have to give to the public and be presentable, and I think sometimes we forget our core and our truth,” Toro Gato explained. “As our artist, I want to explore that with this Toro Gato project and this entire NFT collection. I wanted to kind of dismantle my former identity.”

She continued, “I actually bury myself in one of these films. So this is a new version. They say it’s the alter ego but I actually think the more and more time I spend in this space, I think Kat is the alter ego and I am becoming the West African, the ruler, the monster, that’s not scared of anything that can show up without shoes on. I think that’s really fun, and a terrifying place to be.”

On who Gato really is, she explained, “Toro Gato shows the light and the dark sides, so you know when you get really really angry and you’re scared of that monster and you don’t want to let that side out? Like, this is that version of that. Gato is maybe the peaceful side, and both sides can exist. It’s showcasing the subconscious mind and the conscious mind.”

Adding, “I don’t think Toro Gato wears wigs. I just wanted to annihilate this idea that we needed to be a certain way to be accepted, that we need validation, and I hope that people can see that and find their own monster or creative outlet.”

“I think with everything we’ve all experienced with COVID and quarantine and finding our truth, that is just kind of birthed it,” she continued. “I’ve been working on this since 2016 and I didn’t want to come out like this. I think a lot of it was the pandemic, a lot of it was looking at young Black girls crying after watching me celebrate my ‘fro and seeing that there is something really cool in truth.”

Toro Gato is also the name of her upcoming album.

Toro Gato: Part I will drop Sept. 10