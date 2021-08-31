KISS is being forced to cancel more shows now that Gene Simmons has tested positive for COVID-19 — just days after a previous cancellation due to Paul Stanley testing positive.

As the Detroit News reports, the veteran rockers are postponing four shows, including one scheduled for Wednesday at Detroit’s DTE Energy Music Theater and additional shows in Ohio, Illinois and Wisconsin.

After putting their touring plans on ice during 2020 due to the pandemic, the restarted End of the Road tour made it through just five dates before last week’s COVID-related cancellation; all members of the band and their crew have been fully vaccinated, and following all COVID protocols.

“The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on September 9th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA,” reads a statement issued by the band.

According to the statement, Simmons has been “experiencing mild symptoms” after testing positive.

We are postponing the next four tour dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates once announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly. pic.twitter.com/b28fmrhWIe — KISS (@kiss) August 31, 2021

Meanwhile, Stanley has been keeping fans updated on his own health with periodic messages on Twitter, admitting he experienced “some really rough days” but, in a subsequent post, that “it’s over now.”

Some really rough days behind and hopefully just a few more ahead. Then… I'M COMIN' OUT THERE TO SEE YOU!!!! pic.twitter.com/jTCV5DZop6 — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 27, 2021