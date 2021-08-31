The love between Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy shows no signs of abating.

On Tuesday, the “Blue Bloods” star took to Instagram to share a photo of the couple marking their seventh wedding anniversary by renewing their vows.

“#HappyAnniversary Jenny! Seven years — no itch!” Wahlberg wrote in the caption to a pair of photos from the surprise ceremony that he shared on Instagram.

“I love you more than ever, Mrs Wahlberg,” he continued. “To be blessed with a partner whose goal is to make sure that I love myself more and more each day — is to be truly blessed. Thank you for holding me down, while always holding my kite string and letting me fly. You are my soul mate in every way. My heart is overflowing with gratitude, appreciation and unconditional love, for you. I love you Lady.”

He concluded by thanking his friend and minister Rev. Ray McElroy, who performed the ceremony, “for helping me surprise my wife again (got ya baby) and for gracing us with your wisdom and your blessing. “Seven = Completion. Perfection”. 🙏🏼 So grateful to be able to “renew” gods amazing blessing for another year. On to forever. 🙏🏼❤️ HappyAnniversaryJenny!”

As Wahlberg mentioned in his post, this isn’t the first big surprise he’s hit his wife with during the past few months.

Back in May, the “Masked Singer” judge discovered that clue-spouting rooster Cluedle-Doo was none other than her very own husband, who left her stunned and stupefied when he revealed his elaborate deception.

Michael Becker/FOX

“The commute was complicated,” admitted Wahlberg when he and McCarthy subsequently paid a visit to “The Talk”, given that he was filming “Blue Bloods” in New York while flying back and forth to L.A. to pull off his surprise.

“I literally lost my footing and was shaking for about an hour… and he’s supposed to be at work!” said McCarthy of the shock she experienced.