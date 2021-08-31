He may only be 10 years old, but Peter Rosalita boasts vocal abilities far beyond his years.

The pre-teen crooner proved that once again when he returned to the stage of “America’s Got Talent” for the first night of the semifinals.

For his third “AGT” appearance, Rosalita took his voice even further than he had before by tearing into “Without You”, the iconic anthem that became a hit for Badfinger, Harry Nilssen, Eric Carmen and, most memorably, Mariah Carey.

During his performance, Rosalita exhibited an extraordinary vocal range in a performance that came to a dramatic conclusion with a shower of glittering silver confetti and all four judges on their feet.

“Your voice is as powerful as you are adorable,” gushed judge Heidi Klum.

Fans will have to wait to find out whether this big-voiced singer makes it through to the next round.