Following on ABC’s announcement that Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and teen pop sensation JoJo Siwa will be the first two celebs to join the 30th season of “Dancing With the Stars”, a new report is claiming that a familiar face from the “Real Housewives” franchise will be dancing it up alongside them.

Multiple sources are reporting that Kenya Moore will be joining the new season of “DWTS”, with TMZ, E! News and Yahoo! News among the outlets claiming that the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum is joining the show.

So far, only Siwa and Lee have officially been announced.

When contacted by ET Canada, an ABC rep noted that the network doesn’t comment on casting rumours, but advised that the full cast of “DWTS” season 30 will be revealed on the Wednesday, Sept. 8 edition of “Good Morning America”.

The 30th season of “Dancing With the Stars” kicks off on Monday, Sept. 20.