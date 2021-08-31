In his two previous performances for season 16 of “America’s Got Talent”, singer Jimmie Herrod has demonstrated one of the top voices in the competition.

Returning to the “AGT” stage for the semifinals, Herrod once again delivered a knockout performance with a cover of Pink’s “Glitter in the Air”.

As has been the case in his earlier performances, he left the judges wildly impressed.

“Bravo, Jimmie. You are a show stopper I mean, I didn’t think you could get better than what you did the other day. You are unbelievable,” Sofia Vergara declared. “This is how a semifinal performance should be.”

Simon Cowell concurred. “Jimmie, that was a masterclass what an amazing, amazing singer you are,” he said.

“You’re by far the best singer in this competition. What you do is perfection,” added Heidi Klum.