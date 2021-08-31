Click to share this via email

Jerry O’Connell and wife Rebecca Romijn are celebrating a milestone in the lives of their twin daughters.

On Tuesday, Romijn took to Instagram to share a photo of 12-year-olds Charlie and Dolly on their first day of seventh grade.

“Slight dress code violation but 1st day of 7th grade went without a hitch,” the “X-Men” star wrote in the caption.

Both girls are wearing similar outfits — shorts, long-sleeved shirts and sneakers, with face masks tucked beneath their chins.

In a previous post, Romijn shared video of herself driving slowly behind her shirtless hubby while he’s out for a walk, inching closer and closer until he realizes he’s being followed turns around with a start.

“REPORTING THIS POST,” O’Connell joked in a comment. “DID NOT GIVE CONSENT.”