Madilyn Bailey returned to the “America’s Got Talent” stage for Tuesday night’s performance episode, the first night of the season 16 semifinals.

Bailey, accompanying herself on piano, performed a deeply emotional song she wrote herself, “Red Ribbon”, which she dedicated to her late grandmother.

The audience was visibly moved by the performance, one person who watched remained unimpressed: judge Howie Mandel, who told Bailey he found the performance “boring,” although faithful viewers of “AGT” will recall that Mandel has often proclaimed that he doesn’t like when acts perform original material.

Thankfully for Bailey, the other judges disagreed. After Heidi Klum told her she “nailed” the performance, Simon Cowell offered his praise, and insisted Mandel was dead wrong.

Fans will have to wait to find out whether the talented singer-songwriter makes it past the next round.