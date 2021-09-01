Click to share this via email

Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross’s daughter Jagger Snow is growing up.

Ashlee admitted it had been an emotional day Tuesday as the six-year-old set off for her first day of kindergarten.

The youngster posed with a sign in an adorable snap shared on the singer’s Instagram Story, which included the things she wanted to be when she grew up (an artist, movie star and to walk on a runway), as well as her age and her teacher.

Instagram/Ashlee Simpson Ross

Ashlee and Evan also share son Ziggy Blu, 10 months. She shares son Bronx Mowgli, 12, with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

It’s been a week of celebrations for the couple, who marked their seventh wedding anniversary on Monday.

Ashlee posted on Instagram:

Evan added: