Despite Jamie Spears agreeing to step down from his daughter Britney Spears’ conservatorship, the handover isn’t going fast enough to satisfy the pop star.

In a new court filing, Britney’s lawyer Mathew S Rosengart accused her father of attempting to extort her over millions in payments before relinquishing control, Variety reported.

RELATED: Britney Spears Says She’s A Huge ‘Cruella’ Fan: ‘Emma Stone Is F**king Adorable’

“The status quo is no longer tolerable, and Britney Spears will not be extorted,” Rosengart wrote in the filing. “Mr. Spears’s blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2 million in payments, on top of the millions already reaped from Ms. Spears’s estate by Mr. Spears and his associates, is a non-starter.”

Jamie has not yet responded to the accusation, but his lawyer previously stated that he did not believe “a public battle with his daughter… would be in her best interests,” adding that he had been “the unremitting target of unjustified attacks.”

RELATED: Britney Spears ‘Thrilled’ To Be Reunited With Her Dogs Following Alleged ‘Dispute’ With One Of Her Staff Members

Britney’s lawyer, though, told the court in the documents, “Having finally acknowledged that his time as Conservator should end, Mr. Spears is obligated to step down without condition and without seeking to extract anything further from his daughter.”

Rosengart has asked that the court appoint an accountant as the new conservator of Britney’s estate, replacing Jamie.

“The world heard Ms. Spears’s courageous and compelling testimony,” Rosengart said, referring to Britney’s statements at an open court hearing in June 23. “Britney Spears’s life matters. Her well-being matters. Every day matters. There is no basis to wait.”