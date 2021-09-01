Rose McGowan is criticizing Oprah Winfrey.

McGowan, who has accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, shared a 2014 snap of Winfrey kissing the disgraced producer on the cheek at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards.

She then called the host “as fake as they come.”

Seemingly referencing Winfrey stepping down from a Russell Simmons documentary she was meant to executive produce about his alleged sexual misconduct victims, McGowan posted:

I am glad more are seeing the ugly truth of @Oprah. I wish she were real, but she isn’t. From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell Simmon’s victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come. #lizard pic.twitter.com/RCuXNpWCU0 — Rose 🌊McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 29, 2021

The photo of Winfrey kissing Weinstein was taken years before the sexual misconduct scandal surrounding him came to light.

Winfrey told The Hollywood Reporter in January 2020 of why she stepped down from the Simmons doc: “First and foremost, I want it to be known that I unequivocally believe and support the women.

“Their stories deserve to be told and heard. In my opinion, there is more work to be done on the film to illuminate the full scope of what the victims endured, and it has become clear that the filmmakers and I are not aligned in that creative vision.”

McGowan’s comments come after old clips resurfaced online of Winfrey interviewing Dolly Parton in 2003 about plastic surgery and her battle with depression.

i went searching for the rest. why did oprah drag dollys mental health into it 😐 pic.twitter.com/Z9XzbM8iwt — Liz (@datbitchliz) August 28, 2021

ET Canada has contacted Winfrey’s rep for comment.