A new movie about Amy Winehouse’s final years is in the works and her father is not happy about it.

Based on Daphne Barak’s 2010 book Saving Amy, the film will take a look at the last three years of Winehouse’s life. Barak based her book on countless hours of interviews with Winehouse, her family, video footage, and notes gathered between 2008 to 2010, which will, in turn, serve as the basis of the movie. Winehouse died in July 2011 due to alcohol poisoning at age 27.

A statement from Halcyon, the production company behind the movie reads, “Our team is honoured to be working on this project. Although her career was cut far too short, Amy was the voice of a generation and we look forward to telling her story in the most poignant way possible.”

While Winehouse’s father Mitch previously hinted that a posthumous album of unheard tracks and pre-fame material could be released in the future, he is slamming the upcoming film.

According to TMZ, Mitch is the administrator of his daughter’s estate and says the proposed biopic will not be able to move forward because the estate owns all the rights to her story and has plans for its own Winehouse biopic. Mitch claims Halcyon has not reached out to him or Winehouse’s record label for permission to use any of her music.

However, Barak says the movie is not a straightforward biopic of the singer but a story about herself as a journalist and her connection to Winehouse. The author says she has the full rights to the story with “all of the releases and legal agreements needed,” the content of which is “legally my property to sell,” according to TMZ.