Introducing the Bachelorette Michelle Young.

ABC and Bachelor Nation released a teaser for season 18 of “The Bachelorette” ahead of Tuesday’s episode of “Bachelor in Paradise”. In the 30-second clip, Young explores the “Bachelorette” mansion in a cream-coloured gown, shooting hoops and smelling roses.

“I’m looking for someone who’s gonna change the world with me,” the elementary school teacher says in a voiceover. “I’m ready.”

Minnesota native Young was introduced to fans of the franchise earlier this year on season 25 of “The Bachelor”, starring Matt James. Young, a former Division 1 college athlete, was the runner-up on James’s season.

Katie Thurston and Young were announced as the next Bachelorettes in March’s “After the Final Rose” special. Thurston wrapped up season 17 of “The Bachelorette” earlier in August, getting engaged to Blake Moynes.

Season 18 of “The Bachelorette” premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 19.