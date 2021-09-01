Click to share this via email

Justin Bieber fell victim to an unfortunate billboard mishap in Los Angeles this week.

Crews began setting up Bieber’s new Balenciaga ad billboard on the Sunset Strip on Monday, but apparently didn’t finish the job as his bottom half was that of a SKIMS model.

Photos of the Canadian hitmaker in a leather jacket mixed with a model wearing grey briefs and socks did the rounds online.

The billboard, which is thought to have since been corrected, appeared on the side of the Andaz West Hollywood hotel.

See some of the reaction, including Jacob Elordi’s post, below.

IM SO SORRY FOR LAUGHING BUT THIS IS WAY TOO FUNNY 😭😭✋🏻💀 pic.twitter.com/U6IyG9c4LC — nazlı ˚ ༘♡ ⋆｡˚|| mads follows!!! (@bloodlinegrandw) August 31, 2021

Justin Bieber for Skims Balenciaga is the happy accident you could only wish for on a Monday drive home. pic.twitter.com/NuYDdP9pf0 — Ali Hussainy (@alihussainy_) August 31, 2021

After Justin Bieber's Balenciaga AD got accidentally mixed up with Kim Kardashian's AD for skims on the sunset strip in West Hollywood, they're currently working on fixing the issue pic.twitter.com/Wun92nPooT — Justin Bieber News (@jbiebertraacker) August 31, 2021