Justin Bieber fell victim to an unfortunate billboard mishap in Los Angeles this week.

Crews began setting up Bieber’s new Balenciaga ad billboard on the Sunset Strip on Monday, but apparently didn’t finish the job as his bottom half was that of a SKIMS model.

Photos of the Canadian hitmaker in a leather jacket mixed with a model wearing grey briefs and socks did the rounds online.

The billboard, which is thought to have since been corrected, appeared on the side of the Andaz West Hollywood hotel.

See some of the reaction, including Jacob Elordi’s post, below.