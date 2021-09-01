Bonnaroo Music Festival 2021 will not move forward.

The event was officially cancelled on Tuesday ahead of its Thursday start date, organizers confirmed on the festival’s website. While many festivals have been sabotaged in 2020 and 2021 by COVID 19, this cancellation was not pandemic-related.

Bonnaroo was cancelled because of the effect of heavy rains from Hurricane Ida on the festival grounds in Manchester, Tennessee.

“We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo,” the post reads. “While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely.

“We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience.”

Festival organizers will reschedule Bonnaroo for 2022.

“Please find ways to safely gather with your Bonnaroo community and continue to radiate positivity during this disappointing time,” the statement concluded. “WE WILL SEE YOU ON THE FARM IN JUNE 2022!”

The annual four-day festival ran uninterrupted between 2002 and 2019 before dealing with cancellations in 2020 and 2021. This year’s monstrous lineup included Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Tyler, the Creator, and Rufus du Sol.