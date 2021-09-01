Pink is getting some pushback over recent criticism of the parents of a child YouTuber.

In a tweet earlier this week, the singer called out the parents of 14-year-old Piper Rockelle, suggesting that she was “being exploited” in bikini pics taken by her mother.

How many kids like Piper Rockelle are being exploited by their parents? And at what point do the rest of us say … “this isn’t okay for a 13 yr old to be posing in a bikini whilst her MOTHER takes the photo?!?!” — P!nk (@Pink) August 29, 2021

But Rockelle wasn’t having any of it, denying the charges of exploitation in comments to TMZ.

“The first thing I want everyone to know is that my mom doesn’t make me do anything. Quite the opposite, I’m a kid who had a dream and my mom is amazing enough to help me live it out,” the young internet star said.

“I don’t think P!nk has ever seen one of my YouTube videos because if she did she’d see it’s just my friends and me having fun and acting like ourselves,” Rockelle added. “The content we make is the kind of stuff anyone can watch.”

She also told TMZ that she wore the bikini in her Instagram photos because it was summer, and there was nothing sexual about it.

Rockelle added, “I know there are kids who are being taken advantage of and that’s a real problem, but I’m not one of them.”