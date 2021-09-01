Tom Holland has “Spider-Man” fans gushing over his adorable birthday message to co-star Zendaya.

Holland, who portrays Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sent Zendaya (MJ) a sweet birthday message on Wednesday in celebration of the actress’s 25th birthday.

“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays,” Holland captioned an Instagram post of the two stars behind the scenes of a “Spider-Man” movie. “Gimme a call when your up xxx.”

Holland and Zendaya first starred together in 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming”. They linked up against for 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and will reunite once more for “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, premiering Dec. 17.

Rumours of Holland and Zendaya, both 25, having a romantic relationship picked up in July when they were recently spotted at a wedding together.