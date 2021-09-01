Click to share this via email

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Rihanna attends the "Queen & Slim" Premiere at AFI FEST 2019 presented by Audi at the TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Rihanna is revving for the release of her upcoming Savage X Fenty collection, #UXTRA.

Billionaire Rihanna, who has a reported net worth of $1.7 billion, promoted the impending launch of her new collection with two sultry new photos from the line.

In the Instagram post, published on Tuesday, the “Rude Boy” singer shows off a purple and pink crotchless lace thong along with matching bra. The set retails for $80.

Last week, Rihanna asked fans if they were “ready” for the collection launch with a video teaser. The Fenty boss, 33, showed off a series of new looks, including a shimmering blue dress and thong backshot.

The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 will stream exclusively on Prime Video Canada beginning Friday, Sept. 24.