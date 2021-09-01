Social media has never been more real.

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped the trailer for season 3 of “The Circle”, the reality competition pitting social media influencers against each other for a cash price of $100,000.

“A cast of eight new contestants enter The Circle, where they flirt, befriend, piss off, and compete in challenges against each other on a unique social media platform to earn the ultimate cash prize as top influencer,” the official description reads. “With $100K on the line, will they be able to earn clout and figure out who is real and who is a catfish? Critics’ Choice Award winner Michelle Buteau returns to host the competition series.”

In the trailer, contestants react to big twists, wild game strategies, and more.

“Buckle up!” one contestant says, while another adds, “It’s showtime!”

The four-week competition premieres on Netflix Sept. 8, with new episodes out every Wednesday.