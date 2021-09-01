“Serenity now!”

On Wednesday, Netflix announced that the beloved sitcom “Seinfeld” will be coming to the streaming service on Oct. 1.

The full series will be available globally for new viewers to discover and old viewers to revisit.

In a statement, the streamer said, “Netflix will launch 180 episodes of a situational comedy called ‘Seinfeld’, created by rising New York comedian Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, who wrote for ‘Saturday Night Live’ for a single season.”

Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos added, “This is the first time we’ve taken a risk of this nature, going all in on 9 seasons at the jump. But Jerry has created something special with this sitcom that nobody has ever done. I truly think he and Mr. David have enormous futures ahead of them and I’m thrilled Netflix could be the home for them to grow their fanbases.”

“Seinfeld” originally ran from 1989 to 1998. Despite initial low ratings the show became one of the most celebrated comedies in TV history.

“Larry and I are enormously grateful to Netflix for taking this chance on us. It takes a lot of guts to trust two schmucks who literally had zero experience in television when we made this thing,” Seinfeld said. “We really got carried away, I guess. I didn’t realize we made so many of them. Hope to recoup God knows how many millions it must have taken to do. But worth all the work if people like it. Crazy project.”

Netflix had previously announced that it would begin streaming “Seinfeld” in 2021, after striking a deal with Sony Pictures Television for the show’s global streaming rights.