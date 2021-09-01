Click to share this via email

The Television Academy Honors is getting a makeover.

In an announcement made Wednesday, the Television Academy revealed they have reimagined their upcoming 14th annual special, switching gears to a one-hour program narrated by Issa Rae.

According to the academy, the fresh new format is documentary-style, highlighting the programs that were announced earlier this year.

This year’s honourees are being celebrated for “impacting society through thoughtful, powerful and innovative storytelling.” The fictional and non-fictional works also used creative ways to “address the U.S. criminal justice system, climate change, sexual assault, immigration, race relations, the impact of social networking and LGBTQ+ persecution.”

Throughout the program, producers and talent will share a unique look at what inspired their work and their thoughts on television’s ability to spark positive social change.

“For Life” (ABC), “I Am Greta” (Hulu), “I May Destroy You” (HBO), “Little America” (Apple TV+), “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central), “The Social Dilemma” (Netflix) and “Welcome to Chechnya” (HBO) are among this year’s honourees.

The 14th Television Academy Honors streams Friday, Sept. 3, at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on TelevisionAcademy.com.