Elton John is a titan of the music industry, but he still fan-boys over hearing his name mentioned by the titans of today and tomorrow.

John, 74, was recently name-dropped by K-pop mega-stars BTS on their new single, “Permission to Dance”. Many artists of the new generation are inspired by the “Rocket Man” singer-songwriter, and that admiration is reciprocated.

When it all seems like it’s right, I sing along to @bts_bighit #PermissionToDance — Elton John (@eltonofficial) July 10, 2021

“Very flattering,” John told “The Official Big Top 40” radio show. “It was so cool to be name-checked by someone like BTS.”

“It does blow my mind [top be referenced] but it’s because I love new, young music. That’s what inspires me,” he explained. “I love the old music, but the new music, when you hear something great by someone new, like Holly Humberstone or The Kid LAROI or someone like that, you just think ‘God, I wish I could have done something like that when I was that young.'”

🎶When the nights get colder, And the rhythms got you falling behind 🎶 @BTS_twt #permissiontodance pic.twitter.com/3pDhkOiY35 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 6, 2021

John posted a short cover of “Permission To Dance” (the original song was penned by Ed Sheeran) earlier this month and even tried his luck with the song’s dance challenge.

The five-time Grammy-winner – and 34-time nominee – is leading by example, announcing a new 16-track album called The Lockdown Sessions, featuring collaborations with a who’s who of young artists. The Lockdown Sessions drops on Oct. 22 and features collabs with Rina Sawayama, Lil Nas X and Charlie Puth. John also teamed up with Nicki Minaj, Stevie Wonder and Stevie Nicks.

