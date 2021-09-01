Matt James and Olivia Jade Giannulli are reportedly among the contestants taking part in the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars”.

Us Weekly reports the “Bachelor” contestant is set to star on season 30 of the hit show, while TMZ claims it spotted Giannulli heading to rehearsals.

The site also claims Giannulli’s partner is most likely going to be Val Chmerkovskiy. YouTuber Olivia Jade is the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, who were caught up in the college cheating scandal.

A woman who appears to be Olivia Jade heading to “DWTS” rehearsals. Photo by JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty

If the rumours are true, James, who fell in love with controversial “Bachelor” contestant Rachael Kirkconnell in his season of the show, which aired earlier this year, is one of many Bachelor Nation stars to compete on “DWTS”.

RELATED: Report: ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Kenya Moore To Join ‘Dancing With The Stars’ 30th Season

Trista Sutter, Melissa Rycroft, Jake Pavelka, Sean Lowe, Chris Soules, Nick Viall, Joe Amabile, Hannah Brown, and Kaitlyn Bristowe have all done the honours over the years.

ABC is set to announce the full “Dancing With the Stars” cast on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday, September 8, but JoJo Siwa and Olympian Suni Lee have already been confirmed to compete.

Siwa will make history as the first celeb to dance in a same-sex couple.

A “DWTS” rep declined to comment on the casting rumours when approached by ET Canada.