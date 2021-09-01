Justin Bieber is returning to the MTV VMAs.

Bieber has officially been announced as a marquee performer for this year’s VMAs. It marks the Canadian singer-songwriter’s first performance on the VMAs stage in six years. He last performed “What Do You Mean?” at the awards show in 2015.

The “Peaches” singer leads the list of VMAs nominees with seven nods, including in major categories like Artist of the Year and Video of the Year. He is followed closely by Megan Thee Stallion (6 nods). Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo each have five nominations.

Other performers at this year’s event include Camila Cabello, Chlöe, Doja Cat, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo, Twenty One Pilots and Global Icon Award recipients Foo Fighters.

The 2021 MTV VMAs, hosted by Doja Cat, airs live from the Barclays center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.