“Bachelor in Paradise” guest co-host Lance Bass joined Becca Kufrin and Tia Booth on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast to discuss the show and whether he’d be up for hosting again.

The *NSYNC star replied, “I have no idea… I guess that’s up to Bachelor Nation out there!”

He insisted, “I would be honoured to come back, it was really the most fun I’ve ever had filming a show.

“Even with [it being] 100 degrees and the crabs everywhere, I could do that 24/7.”

Bass was also asked for his favourite “BiP” couple.

He gushed, “I really liked Abigail [Heringer] and Noah [Erb]. I loved their story, I just saw a real spark between those.”

The singer then added, “And, of course, my couple Riley [Christian] and Maurissa [Gunn]… that date just sparked like no other. I could definitely see them getting engaged.”

Plus, Bass shared which men he would have set up with Kufrin and Booth: