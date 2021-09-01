Click to share this via email

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are celebrating yet another milestone in their relationship.

Wednesday, Sept. 1 marked the 19th anniversary of their wedding day.

Gellar took to Instagram to honour the occasion by sharing a snapshot from their 2002 nuptials.

After admitting that she got the date wrong this year, the actress wrote, “I honestly thought it was tomorrow. Happy anniversary @realfreddieprinze today, tomorrow and any day after that I think might be our anniversary in the future.”

The beautiful black and white photo shows the newly weds holding hands while smiling from ear to ear.

“f I can’t have a marriage like Fred and Daphne then I don’t want it 😫 happy anniversary,” wrote one fan beneath the post.

“19 years in Hollywood is like 50 years in the real world! Congrats and happy anniversary,” added another follower.

The two love birds first met back in 1997 when they both starred in “I Know What You Did Last Summer” together.

The pair later acted alongside each other again in “Scooby-Doo” and “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”.

The two are parents to daughter Charlotte, 11, and 9-year-old son Rocky.