Tyler Posey is glowing over the release of “Past Life”.

Posey of “Teen Wolf” fame released the latest single from his forthcoming extended play (EP) due later this year. It follows the releases of “Shut Up” featuring Travis Barker and Phem, and “Happy”.

“I’m just thinking of more ways people can just have fun with what I put out and drown out the bulls**t of everything else. This video is just supposed to make you smile,” shared Posey on today’s release. “I’m really gonna try to keep that theme going”

Posey elaborated on how much “Past Life” means to him.

“’Past life’ is an important one for me. Maybe the most important on this very important upcoming EP. It’s about the life that sobriety has brought me and the life I had before sobriety,” Posey shares on today’s emotional release. “I air out how I ended up a drug addict and alcoholic and what inspired me to make a change and become the best me I deserved to be.”

“I air all that out in the bridge. The bridge came to me like word vomit and every line is emotional and vividly tells my story in a fucking dope creative way. It’s also my girlfriend’s favourite song on the EP. I hope you enjoy.”

Explore Posey’s tour dates below:

9/9 – Hollywood, California – The Roxy – SOLD OUT

9/10 – Hollywood, California – The Roxy – SOLD OUT

9/14 – Minneapolis, Minnesota – Varsity Theater – SOLD OUT

9/16 – Cleveland, Ohio – House of Blues

9/17 – Chicago, Illinois – Park West

9/19 – Detroit, Michigan – The Shelter

9/21 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – The Foundry at the Fillmore – SOLD OUT

9/22 – Boston, Massachusetts – Brighton Music Hall – SOLD OUT

9/23 – Brooklyn, New York – Music Hall of Williamsburg – SOLD OUT

9/25 – Washington, D.C. – Black Cat

9/26 – Charlotte, North Carolina – The Underground

9/30 – Atlanta, Georgia – The Masquerade

10/3 – Dallas, Texas – South Side Music Hall