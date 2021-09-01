Shakira is passing her passion for dancing on to her sons.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, who shares 8-year-old Milan and 5-year-old Sasha with longtime partner Gerard Pique, took to TikTok on Tuesday to share a rare video featuring both of the boys.

The clip sees the family strutting their stuff to J Balvin‘s new song, “In Da Getto”.

“‘In Da Getto’ with my new dancers! @jbalvin,” she captioned the video.

On Saturday, the Colombian superstar posted photos of Milan and Sasha learning how to surf at a local wave pool.

Speaking to ET Canada about giving her kids a normal life, Shakira said, “I try to give them as much normalcy as I can. I can’t deny they can’t escape the reality that I’m a public person, as well as their dad. But we try to provide as much normalcy as we can, and live really as very simple people.”