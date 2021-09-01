The Cambridges are making the most of the kids being on summer break before they go back to school.

According to Vanity Fair, Prince William and Kate Middleton spent the last week visiting the Queen at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

This is Her Majesty’s first Scottish summer trip without her late husband, Prince Philip, who passed away on April 9 at age 99.

“William, Kate, and the children have been enjoying some family time in Scotland and they have just spent some special time with the Queen,” a source said. “They always enjoy going up to Balmoral, they love the outdoors and walking in the hills and spending quality time with family. It’s where William spent a lot of his childhood and it’s important to him that his children experience what he did as a young boy.”

According to a family friend, Her Majesty always looks forward to the last weekend in August when she gets to see her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The insider shared, “It has become a tradition in recent years that the Bank Holiday weekend is the final family get together before Christmas and everyone is invited. In the past it has turned into one big sleepover with lots of the Queen’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her Majesty enjoys it immensely.”

The Cambridges “spend their time taking long walks in the countryside, fishing, horseback riding, and cycling.”

Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6, are set to return to Thomas’s Battersea school in south-west London, U.K. this month, while Prince Louis, 3, will return to Willcocks Nursery School, where he was enrolled in April.

William, Kate and the kids have visited the Queen at Balmoral numerous times over the years. The likes of Prince Charles and Camilla and Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, are among the royals to have visited the Queen this year.

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank and their six-month-old son August also made the trip.

William and Kate, who first met at the University of St. Andrews in Fife back in 2001, took the kids on a trip to the Isles of Scilly, which is off the coast of Cornwall, for the second-year running earlier in the summer.