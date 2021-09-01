Click to share this via email

The Kardashian “triplet” cousins just got even cuter.

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to celebrate reaching 250 million followers on the platform.

The reality TV queen’s post featured daughter Chicago West kissing and cuddling cousins Stormi Webster and True Thompson.

“250 Million followers on IG. I love you guys!,” she wrote in the caption. “I wanted to post this pic because if I could get 250 million kisses from our babies, my life would be complete.”

The three 3-year-olds were nicknamed the “triplets” after being born within months of each other.

Chicago and Stormi recently stole the spotlight in Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics video.

Jenner is at a meeting in a pink boardroom when Chicago and Dream Kardashian, 4, enter the room carrying makeup-filled goodie bags.

“No way, what did you guys get?” asks Jenner, who then FaceTimes Stormi.

“Stormi! Hi, Stormi,” shout the excited cousins.