Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Gregg Leakes has sadly passed away at age 66.

The reality TV personality was most notably known for appearing alongside wife NeNe Leakes on 12 seasons “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”.

RELATED: NeNe Leakes Says She May Divorce Husband Gregg Leakes: ‘We Just Have To See’

NeNe confirmed the news in a statement shared by her publicist and family friend, Ernest Dukes.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart,” it read. “After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes.”

RELATED: NeNe Leakes Says Husband Gregg Is Dying Following Hospitalization Amid Cancer Battle

The statement added, “We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

Gregg was first diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer back in 2018.

RELATED: NeNe Leakes’ Husband Gregg Hospitalized After Cancer Returns

He went into remission for a time, however NeNe revealed that the cancer returned in June of this year.