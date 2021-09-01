Ruth Marx has crossed to the other side.

Marx, 85, died in her son Richard Marx’s California home on Aug. 24, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. She died from lung cancer and her son confirmed her passing on Monday.

Pop-singer Richard – known for hit songs like “Don’t Mean Nothing” and “Right Here Waiting” – also confirmed his mother’s passing in a Facebook post.

“Rest now, sweet beautiful Mama,” Richard wrote in the tribute. “What we had between us was the most unique and extraordinary bond I’ve ever known. I can’t begin to thank you enough for everything you did for me, everything you were to me and will always be.

“My heart is in a million pieces and I will love you with every breath of my life remaining.”

Ruth was a singer and jingle queen with many classic television commercial jingles to her credit. Perhaps her most famous was the tune for Chicken of the Sea tuna: “Ask any mermaid you happen to see, what’s the best tuna? Chicken of the Sea!”