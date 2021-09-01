Click to share this via email

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their adorable kids got all dressed up for a very special family outing over the weekend

Legend took to Instagram on Saturday to tell fans about bringing daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3, to their first ever wedding.

“They managed to stay relatively quiet. Celebrate the small wins,” joked the singer, while sharing a cute selfie with Luna.

Teigen also shared some snapshots from the occasion over on her own Instagram page.

Thanking the bride, the cookbook author wrote, “Thank you for letting us bring our first time wedding guests, @ty_naomi!!! what a beautiful day.”

Teigen later shared a gallery of photos from the family’s trip to Atlanta.

The pics show the kids having fun on a safari tour, eating pizza and and dancing in a parking lot.