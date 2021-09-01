So much for a wide-scale return to cinemas any time soon.

On Wednesday, Paramount Pictures announced the studio was scrapping plans to release the long-awaited “Top Gun: Maverick” this November, and will instead postpone the release until next year.

As Entertainment Weekly reports, concerns over the recent surge of the COVID-19 delta variant have led the studio to push back the Nov. 19 release until May 27, 2022.

This marks the fourth delay date for the Tom Cruise-starring sequel, which was originally due to drop in July 2019, and was then delayed until June 2020 before being pushed to July 2021, then November, and now spring of 2022.

The delay of the film’s release is causing something of a domino effect with Paramount’s other theatrical releases, which are likewise being delayed in a similar manner.

As a result, Cruise’s other big tentpole release, “Mission: Impossible 7”, has been pushed back to Sept. 30, 2022, while “Jackass Forever”, which was also planned for a 2021 release, will now open Feb. 4, 2022.