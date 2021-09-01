Click to share this via email

Serena Williams is teaming up with Nike for a special fashion line.

The tennis pro, 39, took to Instagram to show off some incredible designs, teasing fans with the first look at her line, Serena Williams Design Crew Launch.

“🥁🥁🥁… the first iteration of the Serena Williams Design Crew Launch is finally here,” Williams captioned a series of photos. “The Serena Williams Design Crew is a collective made up of incredible Black and Brown emerging designers and creatives who created this collection, and will inspire future generations to design with impact.”

She added, “I can’t wait to see how SWDC will continue to evolve and make waves in the design industry for years to come.”

While fans hit the comment section sharing their love and excitement for the line, other eagle-eyed fans wondered if Williams teased the line before in a post from earlier this week.

Wearing a trendy Nike sports bra and tulle skirt, the superstar captioned the shot, “Resting and healing, but make it fashion.”

“This look is beautiful,” one fan commented on Williams’ post.

Another added, “🔥warrior Queen🔥🎾.”